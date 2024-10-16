Andhra govt installs 5,000 cameras to monitor districts hit by rains

Amaravati, Oct 16 (PTI) Amidst torrential downpours in parts of Andhra Pradesh due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal sea, the state government's RTGS has installed nearly 5,000 surveillance cameras in the worst affected districts to monitor the situation 24/7.

The cameras were installed across Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts and is monitored from the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) command control room.

"RTGS has ramped up efforts to manage the flood situation effectively in light of the heavy rain forecast. RTGS has initiated 24/7 surveillance in the rain-affected districts, deploying 4,845 surveillance cameras," said an official release on Wednesday.

Placing RTGS on high alert, its chief K Dinesh Kumar reviewed the situation and preparations made in the rain-hit districts.

By monitoring the ground-level situation closely, RTGS is dispatching hourly reports to senior officials with special focus on coastal and low-lying areas along river banks. PTI STH KH