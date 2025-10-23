Andhra govt 'institutionalising' production, sale of spurious liquor, alleges YSRCP chief Jagan

Amaravati, Oct 23 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of institutionalising the production, distribution and sale of spurious liquor.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, the former chief minister alleged that the TDP-led government is running a statewide illicit liquor racket through its leaders and cadres, including setting up spurious liquor factories.

“If you observe in the state, illicit and spurious liquor is being sold in an institutionalised manner,” said Reddy, adding that TDP leaders and cadres are manufacturing and selling it in their own liquor retail shops.

According to the opposition leader, auctions for belt shops (illegal liquor shops) are held in villages with police protection, while spurious liquor is being peddled in unauthorised permit rooms at inflated prices.

Reddy claimed that illicit liquor is causing revenue losses to the government and endangering public health.

He alleged that fake liquor factories were found at Parawada, Palakollu, Amalapuram, Eluru, Repalle and Nellore.

He displayed photographs of seized materials to manufacture the alleged spurious liquor, which include stickers, labels, seals, bottles, cans, cartons and several other pieces of equipment across the southern state.

According to the YSRCP chief, the legacy of manufacturing, distributing and marketing spurious liquor in an organised manner belongs to Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

Further, Reddy said the alleged spurious liquor racket got exposed because of internal rifts when it came to sharing the spoils of the booty.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

