Andhra govt invests Rs 11,000 cr to power up transmission network

Vijayawada, Apr 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government invested Rs 11,000 crore in various transmission projects, including several ongoing works, to strengthen its power infrastructure across key regions of the state.

A review meeting was chaired by State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday regarding the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO)’s infrastructure works across the Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and YSR Kadapa project zones. The meeting was held virtually.

“This Rs 11,000 crore investment reflects Andhra Pradesh’s strong commitment to building a robust, future-ready power transmission network,” Vijayanand said in an official press release.

Vijayanand stated that 18 transmission projects worth Rs 1,095 crore have been commissioned, including ICT capacity upgrades and Bus Reactors at the 400 kv and 220 kv levels.

These projects are crucial for strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s transmission backbone, integrating renewable energy, and ensuring an uninterrupted 24x7 power supply across urban and industrial regions, the chief secretary said in the release.

He noted that 55 transmission projects worth Rs 4,965 crore are underway across the 400 kv to 132 kv levels, and are scheduled for completion in the current and upcoming years.

He mentioned that nearly 10 new projects worth Rs 3,407 crore have been sanctioned, including line diversions in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) region. Tenders are being floated for 47 upcoming works worth Rs 5,323 crore under various government schemes.

He emphasised APTRANSCO’s adoption of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), automation, and modern technologies to reduce energy losses and enable real-time grid monitoring across substations.

Vijayanand also highlighted that proactive efforts are in place to meet the daily demand of 260 million units, ensuring uninterrupted power supply.