Andhra govt issues flood alert as Godavari river swells

Amaravati, Jul 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday urged people living along the Godavari river to exercise caution due to rising flood water inflows.

Widespread rainfall over the past several days in upstream areas is causing the surge.

On Monday morning, the water level of Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana rose to 35.6 ft and reached up to 14.9 metres at Kunavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

The APSDMA said Godavari river water level rose to 10.2 metres at Polavaram while the inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram clocked 5.5 lakh cusecs.

Though a flood alert was not issued, water is being released downstream, said the agency.

Further, the APSMDA also advised riparian inhabitants of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers to be cautious. PTI STH ROH