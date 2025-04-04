Andhra govt issues operational guidelines for three industrial policies

Vijayawada, Apr 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released operational guidelines for three industrial policies aimed at accelerating industrial growth and economic development.

The guidelines apply to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (AP IDP 4.0), the AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 (AP MEDP 4.0), and the AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 (AP FPP 4.0).

"The government launched a booklet, operational guidelines, and an early bird portal for the three policies," stated a release. These were unveiled in the presence of Industries Minister T G Bharath and MSME Minister K Srinivas.

"We are committed to providing a future-ready, investor-friendly ecosystem that ensures ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh," Bharath said.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0 focuses on employment generation, value addition, and export promotion, along with targeted support for high-potential sectors such as electronics, automobiles, textiles, and renewable energy.

The AP MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy 4.0 offers financial incentives, including capital and interest subsidies, stamp duty reimbursement, and power tariff subsidies, Srinivas said.

Similarly, the AP Food Processing Policy 4.0 provides capital investment subsidies and working capital support for food processing units, Bharath said.

The government has also introduced an early bird incentive portal to fast-track approvals for early investors, along with a streamlined single-window system for businesses. PTI MS STH SSK SSK KH