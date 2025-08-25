Andhra govt launches BRAIN programme to boost AI-driven affordable healthcare, medtech innovation

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with the APAC Biodesign Alliance and Stanford Biodesign, on Monday launched the ‘Bharat Biodesign Research and Innovation’ (BRAIN) programme, aimed at developing affordable medical technologies and workforce training, with an initial focus on AI-enabled healthcare.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the BRAIN programme at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in Amaravati, following a meeting with leaders from the Asia Pacific (APAC) Biodesign Alliance.

“BRAIN will not only bring the best of global health innovation to Andhra Pradesh but also create local solutions that can be scaled across India and emerging markets,” Naidu said in an official press release.

“This is a step towards our vision of improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for every citizen,” he added.

The chief minister’s meeting focused on advancing healthcare innovation, medical technology, and entrepreneurial capacity building in India, with special emphasis on positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for transforming healthcare delivery through next-generation health technology solutions.

The BRAIN programme is designed to align affordable and scalable medical technologies with local needs, train young innovators in global bio-design methodologies, foster startup ecosystem development, and create employment opportunities.

It is also expected to bring international recognition to the state as a health-tech and digital health hub.

Initially, the programme will operate from the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati and will be led by the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation in collaboration with the APAC Biodesign Alliance and Stanford Biodesign, USA.

Described as a collaborative initiative blending AI, med-tech, and bio-design principles, BRAIN aims to train innovators, support startups, and deliver solutions for pressing health challenges. The programme is expected to serve as a model for health innovation across India, the press release added.