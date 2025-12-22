Andhra govt launches outreach to redress electricity related grievances

Tirupati, Dec 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Monday launched 'Currentolla Janabata', an initiative to ensure quicker redressal of consumer grievances through systematic village-level inspections.

The minister launched this public outreach programme at Mogarala village in Tirupati district under the jurisdiction of the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), said an official press release.

Kumar said the programme focuses on inspecting power lines, rectifying faults and preventing electrical accidents.

Under the programme, officials will inspect agricultural power lines, replace damaged poles, secure transformers and take preventive measures in schools, said the press release.

The initiative includes installing fencing around transformers, improving plinth heights where required and addressing hanging wires to minimise electrical hazards.

Officials will also promote rooftop solar power systems, particularly in rural areas, while interacting with consumers on billing, consumption and service-related concerns.

According to Kumar, the NDA coalition government is prioritising construction of new sub-stations statewide to ensure reliable power supply for farmers, households and industries. PTI MS STH SA