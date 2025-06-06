Andhra govt launches 'Shining Stars Award' to honour top performers

Amaravati, June 6 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday launched the 'Shining Stars Award' to honour outstanding students from both government and private institutions, excelling in class 10 and intermediate exams.

According to the School Education department, students securing more than 500 marks (over 83 percent) or over 830 marks in Intermediate will qualify for this award, while Children with Special Needs (CWSN) require 70 percent marks in SSC.

“The award includes a Rs 20,000 cash prize, medal, and appreciation certificate to inspire continued education,” said a Government Order (GO).

Kona Sasidhar, Secretary to Government, School Education Department said six students from each mandal—two from OC, two BC, and one each from SC and ST communities will be awarded, along with three CWSN students per district in SSC qualify.

In Intermediate, 36 students from each district across various groups of intermediate education and all social categories including CWSN, will be selected for the felicitation.

Sasidhar said if multiple students score equal marks, all of them will be considered.

Award ceremonies will be held at district headquarters under the chairmanship of the In-charge Ministers on June 9, across Andhra Pradesh.

