Andhra govt launches slot booking system for asset registration

Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad on Friday launched a slot booking system for registering assets at sub-registrar offices across the state at the Secretariat.

People can now book slots through the official registration website and visit the sub-registrar’s office at their chosen time, thereby reducing waiting periods, he said.

The system is currently operational in 26 district headquarters and will be gradually implemented across all 296 sub-registrar offices.

"The pilot implementation at the Gandhi Nagar and Kankipadu sub-registrar offices received positive feedback. With slot booking, users can complete registration within 10 minutes," Prasad said, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

The minister said that people without bookings can register after 5 PM. Additionally, registrations will be processed on government holidays at a special fee of Rs 5,000.

He further said that the Revenue Department has integrated the registration software with the land database, ensuring transparency and preventing fraudulent transactions.

Moreover, Aadhaar authentication and digital signatures are now mandatory, he added.