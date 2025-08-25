Andhra govt links SHG women with ride-hailing platform, beneficiaries earn steady income: TDP

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has enabled 1,003 Self-Help Group women to get vehicles and join a ride-hailing platform to earn income, ruling TDP said on Monday.
The scheme, launched on March 8 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, provides electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers under the "One Family, One Entrepreneur" vision to the urban poor.
"Through this poverty elimination initiative, 1,003 Self-Help Group (SHG) women have been able to get vehicles and start earning by joining Rapido," said the press release from TDP.
Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) facilitated loans through banks under the self-employment programme, with vehicles allotted across nine cities, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Guntur, Kurnool, Tirupati, Kakinada and Rajahmundry.
Of the total beneficiaries, 760 availed electric scooters and 240 electric autorickshaws while subsidies ranged from Rs 12,300 for scooters to Rs 36,000 for autorickshaws.
The ride-hailing platform waived onboarding charges for four months and provided Rs 1,000 equated monthly installment (EMI) assistance during the first year, easing initial financial burden for beneficiaries.
"Women empowerment is a key focus of TDP government. Partnering with a transport platform to support over 1,000 women is significant," said the press release, quoting IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Beneficiaries reported income between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month, helping households manage expenses, EMIs, and health-related costs during difficult family circumstances, said the press release.
45,000 rides were completed between May and July, generating Rs 35 lakh income collectively while the government targets expansion to 4,800 women drivers by next year, it added. PTI MS STH ADB