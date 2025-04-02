Andhra govt negligent, incompetent in addressing crimes against women, says YSRCP chief

Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed deep shock and anguish over the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam.

The accused, Naveen, allegedly slit N Lakshmi’s throat and stabbed her daughter, Deepika, over unrequited love, sparking outrage and demands for stricter measures to protect women.

"The NDA coalition government is negligent and incompetent in addressing crimes against women," Reddy said in a release, urging immediate action to curb violence and enhance safety measures.

Similarly, YSRCP MLC V Kalyani alleged that crimes against women continue to rise unchecked despite initiatives like the Shakti app.

The ‘Shakti’ app’s SOS button instantly notifies the nearest police station and 112 emergency line of the user’s location, ensuring a rapid police response to safeguard women in distress.

Kalyani criticised the NDA government for failing to ensure women's safety and called for stronger enforcement and accountability.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to take strict action against the accused while ensuring the best medical care for the injured woman.