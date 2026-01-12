Andhra govt never opposed Telangana's projects: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said governance has been restored after years of alleged dysfunction under the previous YSRCP tenure, with 2025 delivering strong results and renewing public confidence in the state's leadership.

Reviewing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Pattadari Passbooks, and other key issues, the Chief Minister instructed officials to work harder this year to sustain welfare, development, and public service delivery.

Last year (2025), the NDA coalition government achieved positive outcomes, met citizens' expectations, and rebuilt trust in government systems and years of dysfunction, he said.

According to the CM, the total land survey will be completed by 2026 and land registrations made tamper-proof using technology.

The TDP supremo noted that the state saved Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) with Rs 1,200 crore central assistance, turning Andhra Pradesh into an investment destination attracting 25 per cent of national investments.

Through 'Talli ki Vandanam' (Salute to Mothers), Rs 10,090 crore was deposited to 67 lakh mothers of students, while Stree Shakti' enabled 3.5 crore women's travel costing Rs 1,114 crore so far.

Under Annadata Sukhibhava,' Rs 6,310 crore was credited to 46 lakh farmers and Deepam 2.0' distributed 2 crore cylinders, spending Rs 2,684 crore across Andhra Pradesh.

Social pensions reached Rs 50,000 crore in one and a half years, and about 70 major schemes and works were implemented successfully.

Polavaram, Pattiseema, and Nallamala Sagar projects conserve water, supply Rayalaseema and Prakasam, and allow Telangana to utilise remaining Godavari water efficiently, the CM added.

Foreign and domestic investment growth was highlighted. SIPB approved Rs 8.74 lakh crore worth of investments. Google will set up a USD 15 billion AI data centre.

Quantum Valley foundations in Amaravati will be laid soon, with quantum computers operational in six months. All reservoirs are filled to 970 TMC, and power costs reduced.

At the review meeting with officials, he said, “We have put governance back on track from a system that was completely destroyed. Polavaram project will be completed before Godavari pushkaram in 2027, and surplus water can also be supplied to Telangana… We never objected to the Kaleswaram project.” Naidu said Nallamala Sagar will supply water to several areas in Prakasam district and Rayalaseema, emphasising that no one will be adversely affected by the project.

Naidu clarified that the Andhra Pradesh government never opposed Telangana's projects.

The proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar link project aims to utilise surplus Godavari river waters that otherwise drain into the Bay of Bengal.

The objective of the project is to divert river water that is otherwise wasted into the sea to the Rayalaseema region and make the area fertile and prosperous.

Naidu highlighted that the state attracted massive investments through speedy governance and business-friendly policies. PTI MS GDK ROH