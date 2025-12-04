Andhra govt partners with Pals Global to set up major toy manufacturing park in Vizag

Amaravati, Dec 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the APIIC Global Toy Park in collaboration with Pals Global to develop a large-scale integrated toy manufacturing cluster, envisioned to create employment for over 30,000 women.

According to the government of Andhra Pradesh, in phase one, the state has allocated 582 acres at Nakkapalli in Visakhapatnam district for the project, which aims to build a world-class toy production ecosystem, stated officials.

"Met with Ajay Sinha, President of Pals Plush Limited, along with leading global toy industry investors from Japan, Korea and Taiwan. We discussed the development of an environmentally sustainable Toy Park in Nakkapalli mandal, a project envisioned to create employment for over 30,000 women," said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.

He noted that the initiative will boost investor confidence and position Visakhapatnam as a leading global toy manufacturing destination. Sinha appreciated the state's proactive approach and said both Indian and international investors have shown strong interest.

A Government Order (GO) related to the project was issued on November 16, and the state expects major investor participation from India and abroad. PTI MS GDK ADB