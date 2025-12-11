Andhra govt planning Rs 15,700-crore burden via power tariffs on consumers: APCC chief

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) APCC president Y S Sharmila on Thursday accused the TDP-led NDA government of preparing to impose a financial burden of nearly Rs 15,700 crore on consumers through power tariff hikes.

Contrary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurances that electricity charges would not be raised, Sharmila claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has already laid the groundwork for the "additional burden".

"While the CM continues to publicly claim that electricity charges will not be raised, APERC has already prepared the groundwork for an additional burden of Rs 15,651 crore on consumers," Sharmila said in a press release.

According to the opposition leader, a public notice has been issued seeking feedback on the proposed power tariff hike.

She alleged that this move exposes the inconsistency between the government’s statements and its actions, describing Naidu’s assurances as "deceptive, outdated and utterly laughable".

In just 18 months of assuming office, Sharmila alleged, the government has caused significant financial distress through "adjustments" in power charges, amounting to about Rs 15,000 crore.

"Now, under the pretext of tariffs, the government is preparing yet another extraction of Rs 15,000 crore, further burdening citizens who trusted and voted for the ruling alliance," she further claimed.

Condemning the "practice of blaming deficits while squeezing ordinary families," Sharmila said it was "unacceptable for the government to repeatedly impose such steep charges." She demanded that the chief minister immediately respond to APERC’s tariff hike proposals and clarify the government’s intentions, urging him to announce that the proposed over Rs 15,000-crore burden will be borne entirely by the government.

"The government must demonstrate integrity by upholding the promises made to the electorate. Failure to do so would amount to a betrayal of public trust and further erode confidence in the administration," she added.

Addressing a meeting of ministers, secretaries, and department heads on December 10, Naidu had assured that the NDA government would not increase power tariffs this year, adding that efforts are underway to reduce the power purchase price from Rs 4.92 to Rs 4 per unit. PTI STH SSK