Andhra govt plans to host 2028 National Games in Amaravati

Amaravati, Mar 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Sports Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy informed the Assembly on Friday that the government is planning to host the National Games in the state in 2028.

Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives, the State Sports Minister stated that preparations are underway to host the National Games in Amaravati.

"We are devising plans to host the 2028 National Games with Amaravati as the host city, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions," Ram Prasad Reddy said in the Assembly.

He further noted that the state has introduced the best sports policy and that the sports quota in government jobs has been increased to three per cent.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad informed the Legislative Council that neither the government nor the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration is currently considering any proposals to reorganise districts in the state. However, Prasad mentioned that the Bapatla district collector had forwarded a proposal to restructure the Bapatla, Chirala, and Repalle revenue divisions to create a new revenue division headquartered in Addanki.

Similarly, he said that the Sri Sathya Sai district collector had proposed the creation of a new Madakasira revenue division, while local legislators have requested that Yemmiganur and Udayagiri be made into revenue divisions.

Satya Prasad also claimed that the previous YSRCP government had divided the state's districts in an "unscientific manner" in 2022. PTI STH SSK KH