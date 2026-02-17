Andhra govt providing power to aquaculture farmers at just Rs 1.5 per unit: Minister Ravi Kumar

Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Tuesday announced that the state is currently providing subsidised power to aquaculture farmers at just Rs 1.5 per unit.

Addressing the Assembly, the Energy Minister said 5.2 lakh aquaculture farmers are being provided power at this subsidised rate, and 50,000 additional power connections have been sanctioned.

“Though power should be supplied at Rs 3.85 for aquaculture as per APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission), for aquaculture farmers, the coalition government is supplying it at just Rs 1.5 with a subsidy of Rs 2.35,” said Kumar.

According to Kumar, the subsidy for aquaculture farmers is being distributed based on a zone and non-zone classification.

Noting that there were no flaws in the identification process, he informed the House that the Fisheries Department is identifying and verifying those eligible in the designated zones.

