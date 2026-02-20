Andhra govt pushes faster implementation of PM Surya Ghar, PM-KUSUM schemes

Vijayawada, Feb 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday directed district collectors to accelerate the implementation of PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM and feeder level solarisation projects across the state.

The Chief Secretary instructed district administrations to work in close coordination with power utilities to ensure time-bound execution, speedy clearance of pending applications and strict monitoring of field-level progress under renewable energy initiatives.

"To ensure timely achievement of targets, the state government is prioritising PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM programmes and aims to install 20 lakh rooftop solar systems in Andhra Pradesh against the national target of one crore installations," said Vijayanand in an official press release. PTI MS STH SA