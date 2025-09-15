Andhra govt releases final DSC selection list for over 16,000 posts

Amaravati, Sep 15 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released the final results of the District Selection Committee (teacher recruitment) examination for over 16,000 posts across six departments.

According to Kona Sasidhar, secretary of the school education department, out of over 5.7 lakh applications, 3.36 lakh candidates were considered eligible and the final District Selection Committee (DSC) selection covered over 16,000 posts, with appointments confirmed for nearly 15,000 candidates.

“The government has released the final DSC selection list for over 16,000 posts across six departments, covering 10 management categories,” said Sasidhar, addressing a press conference.

About 400 posts remain vacant due to a lack of suitable candidates. These positions will be carried forward to the next DSC recruitment.

Among the selected, nearly 7,000 are women, constituting 49.9 percent, he said, adding that besides vertical reservations, the government introduced horizontal reservation under the sports quota and completed SC classification.

On September 19, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will personally hand over appointment letters to selected candidates at an official event.

According to the official, training for the candidates will be provided between September 22 and 29 in allotted districts, following which their places of posting will be finalised.

He further said that DSC recruitment would be conducted every year, with efforts underway to complete the process before the commencement of the upcoming academic session.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said 'Mega DSC was the first file signed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu upon assuming office at the Secretariat.

The minister said within 150 days, the School Education Department has successfully completed the Mega DSC–2025 process, demonstrating efficiency and dedication towards strengthening the education system statewide.

"This milestone marks the beginning of a career of responsibility and service — nurturing young minds, strengthening our education system, and carrying forward the vision of the AP (Andhra Pradesh) Model of Education into every classroom," said Lokesh in a post on X. PTI MS STH ROH