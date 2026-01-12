Andhra govt releases Rs 2,600 cr as Sankranti gift to employees, pensioners

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released over Rs 2,600 crore towards payment of DA and DR arrears to employees and pensioners, as well as bills of contractors, as a Sankranti gift.

State Finance Minister P Keshav said that a total of 5.7 lakh beneficiaries, including employees, pensioners, police personnel, and contractors, would benefit from the disbursement.

“The Finance Department has cleared bills amounting to Rs 2,653 crore towards arrears and works payments,” Keshav said in a press release.

Of the total amount, Rs 1,100 crore was released towards one pending instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears for employees and pensioners, he said.

An amount of Rs 110 crore was sanctioned towards surrender leave payments due to police personnel.

The government also released Rs 1,243 crore for works under External Aided Projects (EAP), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), State Assistance to State Key Infrastructure (SASKI), and the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

This includes around Rs 40 crore towards bills under the ‘Neeru-Chettu’ programme, which focuses on water conservation and plantation.

With the payment of DA and DR arrears, around 2.2 lakh Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees and 2.7 lakh pensioners will benefit.

Surrender leave payments will be made to nearly 55,000 police personnel, while over 19,000 contractors will receive payments for various works carried out across the state, the release added. PTI MS SSK