Andhra govt remains committed to strengthening, protecting Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state government remains committed to strengthening and protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The chief minister noted that over the past year, with the support of the Centre and cooperation from the state government, significant progress has been made in the steel plant’s production, calling it a welcome development.

“The state government is committed to strengthening and protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” Naidu said in a press release following a review of the industry at the Secretariat.

The review meeting focused on strengthening VSP and driving it towards maximum production capacity, it added.

Naidu assessed the steps taken in the past year and the outcomes achieved.

He emphasised that the management, workers, employees, and both the Centre and state governments must continue working together to pull the plant out of losses and further strengthen it.

“The progress being seen today is the result of measures taken, collective decision-making and coordination over the past year,” he said.

According to the press release, as a result of the coalition government’s efforts, the Centre sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 11,440 crore for the plant, with the majority allocated to reviving operations and bringing the plant back on track.

Over the past year, with Central assistance and continued cooperation from various state departments, production capacity has increased significantly, the release said.

In September last year, only 25 per cent of the plant’s capacity was being utilised, whereas by this September it had reached 79 per cent, it added.

Describing this as a highly positive development, Naidu instructed steel plant authorities to push further.

He directed that by the end of the third quarter of FY26, the plant should reach a production capacity of 92.5 per cent, stressing that all stakeholders must work in unison to achieve this goal. PTI STH SSK