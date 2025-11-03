Andhra govt sanctions Rs 2,637 crore to DISCOMS towards subsidy advance claim for Q3

Amaravati, Nov 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday accorded administrative sanction for Rs 2,637 crore payable to power distribution companies as an advance claim of tariff subsidy for the third quarter of the current fiscal, said an official.

Energy Department Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the Member Convenor, Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee (APPCC) has informed that the distribution companies (DISCOMS) have submitted their advance claims towards tariff subsidy for Q3, FY26, which applies to all categories of power consumers.

Further, the Member Convenor requested the government to arrange the funds.

"Government hereby accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 2,637 crore to the Member Convenor, APCC towards advance claim of tariff subsidy for third quarter of financial year 2025-26 payable to the APDISCOMS," said Vijayanand in a government order.

As per Section 65 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the state government is required to pay the amount of subsidy in advance to the DISCOMS every quarter, said Vijayanand, who is also Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary.

According to the top official, the state government had issued a comprehensive budget release order (CBRO) in April for an amount of Rs 12,939 crore towards subsidy in advance for the four quarters of FY26.