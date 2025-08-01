Andhra govt scared of Jagan’s popularity, claims YSRCP leader

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Friday alleged that the TDP-led NDA coalition government was "scared" of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity, citing obstructions during Reddy’s recent visit to Nellore.

Addressing a press conference here, Rambabu claimed that the alleged fencing and digging of roads leading to the event venue were signs of the government's apprehension about Jagan’s popular appeal.

"The coalition is clearly afraid of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popularity. The unprecedented restrictions during his Nellore tour only underscore that fear. The fencing and digging of roads reflect the extent of the government's anxiety over the crowds he continues to attract," the former minister said.

He also questioned the outcome of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Singapore, alleging that no concrete details had been made public, even as the ruling party continued to level "baseless allegations against the YSRCP." Claiming that the TDP leadership may have visited the Southeast Asian country to meet Naidu’s "old friend" Eshwaran—who was reportedly tried on corruption charges—Rambabu further alleged that, "despite visiting Singapore 58 times, Naidu had failed to secure any major investments for the state." There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP to the allegations. PTI STH SSK