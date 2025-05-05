Andhra govt, Schneider Electric partner to strengthen skill training ecosystem

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday announced a key partnership with Schneider Electric to modernise training infrastructure and equip youth with future-ready skills.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Schneider Electric India Foundation was signed in Amaravati, aimed at strengthening skilling in electronics, construction, green energy, and industrial automation, a release said.

"This partnership equips our youth for the green and digital economy and modernises training infrastructure," said the State IT and Human Resources Minister, highlighting the state’s vision for global workforce readiness.

Twenty advanced labs will be established in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnic colleges, and other institutions by 2027, featuring world-class electrical, solar, and automation equipment.

Schneider Electric, a French multinational company, will invest Rs 5 crore in lab equipment, consumables, digital content, and a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme. Over 9,000 youth will be trained and placed across key sectors, the release added.

Schneider will also establish a Rs 15 crore Centre of Excellence in Mangalagiri to offer high-end skilling and international certification programmes.

A Research & Innovation Centre will be launched in Anantapuram and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts to pilot a modern power optimisation model for efficient energy use, the release further said.

Select centres include ITIs in Araku and Ongole, and polytechnic colleges in Guntur, Anantapur, Chandragiri, and Nandyal districts.