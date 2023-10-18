Andhra govt school students to get doubt clearance app on tabs

Amaravati, Oct 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is set to launch a doubt clearance bot (app) for government school students to offer a comprehensive educational experience, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Developed by ConveGenius, the bot is meant to clarify doubts beyond school hours in the disciplines of physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, English and TOEFL preparation.

"The doubt clearance bot application will be installed on all the tablets (tabs) supplied to teachers and students and interactive flat panels," said principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a government order.

Prakash said ConveGenius will offer this bot free of cost till September 2024. PTI STH SS