Andhra govt sets up GoM to review social media laws, accountability

Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to review existing laws, rules and guidelines applicable to social media platforms, an official said.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the panel would comprise IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

The I&PR Department director will serve as the convenor.

“The government has decided to constitute a GoM on social media. The terms of reference of the GoM are as follows: to review current laws, rules and guidelines applicable to social media platforms in India,” Vijayanand said in a government order (GO).

According to the order, the GoM will also identify gaps in accountability, compliance and enforcement, study international best practices, and analyse global approaches to social media regulation, including transparency standards, platform obligations and user protection measures.

It has been tasked with recommending steps to ensure platforms are accountable for harmful content, misinformation, online abuse and threats to national security.

The committee will also suggest obligations for grievance redressal and reporting mechanisms, while advising on “safeguarding citizens’ rights.” Other responsibilities include recommending the creation or strengthening of nodal agencies or independent oversight bodies for continuous monitoring.

"The GoM shall submit their recommendations to the government at an early date for taking a decision in the matter," Vijayanand added.