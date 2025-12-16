Andhra govt signs MoU to set up integrated Aviation, Aerospace, Defence EduCity

Visakapatnam, Dec 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced establishing an integrated Aviation, Aerospace and Defence EduCity near the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district.

The GMR-MANSAS Aviation EduCity, spread over about 136 acres, is aimed at addressing the global and domestic shortage of skilled aviation professionals while positioning the state as a major hub for aviation education, research and training.

"The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an MoU for establishing India's first integrated Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) EduCity near Bhogapuram International Airport," an official release said.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who presided over the signing of an agreement between GMR Group and the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust at the port city, said the initiative responds directly to the most pressing constraint facing the aviation sector today--human capital.

The EduCity is being developed as a comprehensive education and industry ecosystem, bringing together international universities, licensing and certification programmes, research and innovation centres, and industry-linked on-the-job training facilities.

The project will support training in areas such as pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, air traffic control, airport operations, aerospace design, unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence-enabled aviation systems and sustainable aviation technologies, it said.

The location near the forthcoming Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to provide direct industry exposure through live operational environment, testing facilities and real-time training, enabling seamless integration between academia and industry.

The project will be developed through a mix of plug-and-play academic infrastructure and build-to-suit campuses to facilitate participation of global universities and industry partners, the government said.

Land for EduCity has been provided by the MANSAS Trust, with the government acknowledging the philanthropic contribution towards creating long-term public education infrastructure in the aviation and aerospace sector.

The state government has committed to developing core infrastructure for EduCity within 12 months, with phased onboarding of academic institutions and industry partners thereafter. PTI MS STH KH