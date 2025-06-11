Andhra govt signs pact to boost startup ecosystem, entrepreneurial skills

Amaravati, Jun 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday signed an agreement with Cyient Foundation and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to enhance entrepreneurial and innovation skills.

The tripartite agreement, signed in the presence of Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh at his Undavalli residence, includes participation from Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Cyient Foundation, and AICTE representatives.

"Innovation clusters will be launched, starting with Visakhapatnam, to promote startup culture, entrepreneurial thinking, and intellectual property generation in academic institutions," said a release.

The initiative focuses on bridging industry-academia gaps and strengthening partnerships among institutions, investors, and startups to establish a thriving innovation-driven ecosystem across the state.

Specialised Innovation Creation and Research for Entrepreneurship (i-CARE) and Idea Creation and Auxiliary Facilities for Entrepreneurship (i-CAFE) centres will be launched to support entrepreneurship, research, and idea incubation for students, faculty, and startup aspirants statewide, the release said.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Technology Transfer cells will be set up in engineering colleges, especially around Visakhapatnam, to enable commercialisation of academic innovations and technical solutions. The initiative also includes boot camps, hackathons, conclaves, and mentorships to nurture creativity and enterprise among young innovators and educators in higher institutions.

APSSDC will act as the nodal agency coordinating implementation, integrating efforts from state departments, institutions, and private partners to achieve scalable, impactful innovation outcomes, the release added. PTI MS STH KH