Andhra govt signs Rs 3 lakh crore renewable energy agreements ahead of CII Summit

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed renewable energy agreements worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore ahead of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

The summit will be held in the city on November 14 and 15.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the investments span pumped hydro storage, green hydrogen, wind, solar, biofuels, and energy storage, and are expected to generate up to 70 lakh jobs across the state.

“The government signed agreements and exchanged major Government Orders (GOs) amounting to nearly Rs 2.94 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector,” Vijayanand said in a press release, adding that the deals reflect Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in green energy transition and investment facilitation.

The agreements were exchanged between the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), the Energy Department, and investors.

Prominent companies committing investments include Navayuga Engineering, Chinta Green Energy, ABC Cleantech (Evren), Axis Energy, ReNew Group, Four Square Green Energy, Indosol Solar, and Hero Future Energies, Vijayanand added.

He also launched the Visakhapatnam Economic Region Growth Hub Plan to develop a globally competitive, inclusive, and resilient hub on India’s east coast.

The state aims to become a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047, with the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as the key growth engine, the chief secretary said.

The plan identifies seven priority growth drivers—industry, logistics, services, urban development, and clean energy—to ensure balanced growth across nine coastal districts.

Flagship projects like Bhogapuram Aerocity, Vizag Bay City, and Vizag 2.0 are expected to redefine regional development, attract global investors, and create world-class urban ecosystems, Vijayanand said.

“As we launch this master plan, we reaffirm our commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable 'Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh', contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047,” he added. PTI MS STH SSK