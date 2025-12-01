Andhra govt spent Rs 51,000 cr on welfare pensions in 18 months: CM Naidu

Unguturu (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the TDP-led NDA government spent Rs 51,000 crore on welfare pensions in the past 18 months.

Addressing a public meeting at Unguturu village in Eluru district during the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions, Naidu said the state will spend Rs 1.6 lakh crore on the scheme over the next five years, at Rs 33,000 crore per year.

"On pensions alone, in 18 months, we spent Rs 50,763 crore. Nobody in the country is extending welfare at this scale," he said, adding that 63 lakh people are benefiting under various categories, with women accounting for 59 per cent.

According to the government’s website, the NTR Bharosa pension scheme provides monthly financial support for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and transgender persons.

Referring to the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, the chief minister said 25 crore free journeys have been availed so far, and the government has paid Rs 855 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to fund the scheme.

Naidu promised to complete the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project and ensure water for farmers, advising them to cultivate demand-driven crops. He also urged farmers to adopt drone technology to reduce input costs.

Noting that Eluru district grows crops such as cocoa, coconut and coffee, he said it has the potential to attract food processing industries.

The chief minister reiterated that the government will complete the Polavaram project before the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, fulfilling a long-standing public demand.

He added that the government is working toward the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision to propel the state to a leading position in the country. PTI STH SSK