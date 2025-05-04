Andhra govt supporting farmers with timely paddy procurement, dues clearance: Minister Manohar

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), May 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Sunday said the TDP-led government is standing firmly with the farming community, clearing pending dues and ensuring timely paddy procurement across the state.

He accused the YSRCP of "neglecting" tenant farmers, "mishandling" procurement, and "indulging in scams" in the guise of farmer welfare.

“A person (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) who ignored suicides of 20 tenant farmers in his own Pulivendula constituency cannot speak sincerely on farmer issues,” said Manohar addressing a press conference.

He said that the NDA coalition government cleared over Rs. 1,600 crore which were due during the YSRCP regime and 48 lakh tonnes of paddy within 10 months of taking office.

Manohar further mentioned that payments are being credited within 24 hours, amounting to Rs 11,000 crore so far, assuring farmers need not worry about rain-damaged crops.

Clear instructions have been given to millers to accept paddy with up to 24 per cent moisture and ensure transparent, farmer-friendly transactions without delays.