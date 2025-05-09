Andhra govt taking measures to ensure safety of state students in J-K: Minister Lokesh

Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students from the state stranded in Jammu & Kashmir amid Pakistan's provocations.

India launched Operation Sindoor to fight terrorism in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

"Amid Pakistan's provocations, the coalition govt (government) is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Jammu & Kashmir," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

Lokesh, who also handles the IT Department, said Nandyal MP B Shabari has written to New Delhi-based Andhra Pradesh resident commissioner Lav Aggarwal to coordinate with the central agencies.

Shabari has requested Aggarwal to extend help in arranging evacuation and keeping the families of the students informed.

"I assure all parents that the situation is being closely monitored and full assistance is being extended," said Lokesh. PTI STH KH