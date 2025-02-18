Andhra govt to auction 906 MT of red sanders wood from Feb 28

Amaravati, Feb 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will auction 906 MT of red sanders wood in log form through a global e-tender and e-auction in multiple cycles, starting from February 28 under phase 21.

Following the first auction cycle on February 28, the unsold lots of the sought after wood, which has been categorised into grades of A, B and C will be auctioned further on March 6, 13 and 20.

“The Government, after careful examination of the proposal submitted by the vice chairman & managing director, Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC), hereby constitute ‘Auction Team’ to coordinate the auction process and to take steps to notify the lots which will fetch more revenue to Government in the Phase – XXI of global e – tender cum e – auction of the red sanders wood,” said the GO late on Monday.

The southern state has constituted a tender committee under the chairmanship of special chief secretary, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department (EFS & T Department), G Anantha Ramu to finalize the modalities for selling a total of 5,376 MT of red sanders wood in a phased manner.

The TDP-led government in the state has authorised the APFDC to engage the services of MSTC Ltd for conducting the auction while the Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India (GoI) has accorded permission to Andhra Pradesh to export the wood after sale, which was confiscated and seized over the past several years.

As part of the sale plan, the vice chairman and managing director of APFDC will issue tender notification in national and international publications and specialised journals to attract potential buyers from across the world, especially in China.

To catch the attention of buyers in China, the tender notifications will be published in local languages as well.

Referred to as Zitan in China, the hard wood species found exclusively in Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh is used for making furniture, among others.

