Andhra govt to complete Chintalapudi Project in two phases: Minister

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu informed the Assembly on Wednesday that the government plans to complete the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project in two phases, with an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for the first phase.

The minister stated that the first phase would irrigate up to 3 lakh acres, underscoring the project's significance for 11 constituencies across four districts.

"Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose initiative, providing irrigation to 4.8 lakh acres and drinking water to 25 lakh people. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu prioritised this project between 2014 and 2019," Naidu said during the question hour.

He noted that only Rs 323 crore was allocated to the project before 2014, while the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 spent Rs 3,038 crore, completing 40 per cent of the work.

Naidu assured that the NDA coalition of TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena would give high priority to the project and address the hurdles hindering its completion.

Meanwhile, three nominations were filed on Wednesday separately recommending TDP Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. PTI STH SSK KH