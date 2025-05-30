Andhra govt to conduct month-long Yogandhra-2025 campaign from May 21

Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is organising yoga sessions in various places as part of Yogandhra-2025, a month-long campaign from May 21, to promote yoga in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations in Vishakapatnam on June 21.

"In line with India's wellness vision, PM Modi's presence in Visakhapatnam reflects the state's commitment to globalising yoga through the ambitious Yogandhra-2025 campaign," said an official release.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for inclusive participation, ensuring yoga becomes a daily health ritual, with programmes designed for schools, offices, remote hamlets, and urban centers.

In a month-long campaign, each day will feature a unique theme like fitness, mindfulness, and women's wellness, with mass yoga, cultural performances, and awareness drives drawing huge crowds across the state.

The campaign will be held in villages, cities, temples, beaches and tourist spots.

According to the state tourism department, destinations such as Araku, Srisailam, and Rushikonda are bustling with visitors amid upgraded facilities and yoga events.

'Yogandhra-2025' is an attempt to position Andhra Pradesh on the global wellness map, building a strong identity as a yoga-centric state committed to holistic health and vibrant living, the release added. PTI MS STH KH