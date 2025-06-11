Andhra govt to disburse Rs 8745 cr under 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme on Jun 12

Amaravati, June 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will disburse Rs 8,745 crore on Thursday under ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, which promises Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going child.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the extension of ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme on June 12, said an official release on Wednesday.

The expanded roll out of ‘Talliki Vandanam’ will coincide with the TDP-led government completing one year in office on Thursday.

“CM Chandrababu has gave the green signal for an important component of Super Six. On the occasion of the coalition government completing one year, a special gift for mothers — “Talli Ki Vandanam” to be launched tomorrow,” said the press release.

In the run up to 2024 polls, Naidu made several welfare promises under the banner of Super Six, which includes Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

As many as 67 lakh people are expected to benefit from the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, which will be disbursed tomorrow, said the press release.

The scheme will be extended to students admitted to class 1 and intermediate first year.

“Once admissions are completed and data is available, the funds will be credited to the respective mothers' accounts,” said the release.

However, it is not clear whether this direct benefit transfer under ‘Talliki Vandanam’ is for the academic year 2024-25 or 2025-26.

PTI STH ROH