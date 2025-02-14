Andhra govt to engage brand ambassadors to promote Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 14 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will appoint brand ambassadors to promote the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, aiming to elevate its 'image'.

As part of this initiative, the state headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will rope in personalities with "exceptionally high visibility across the globe" for the same, according to a government order issued on Friday.

"To elevate Amaravati’s image, it has been deemed appropriate to engage 'Brand Ambassadors' at various levels. This proposal outlines the approach for identifying and nominating Brand Ambassadors by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)," said the GO from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

Nominated either by the Chief Minister or his office, the brand ambassadors will be appointed for a tenure of one year or more and will help enhance Amaravati's image. Their roles and responsibilities include communicating Amaravati’s vision of emerging as a world-class capital city, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development, among other aspects.

The ambassadors will also participate in conferences, seminars, and workshops related to Amaravati's development.