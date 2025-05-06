Andhra govt to ensure 24x7 power supply this summer: Chief Secy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday said the state government is ensuring 24x7 power supply despite rising demand during the summer season.

Vijayanand stated that the state meets electricity demand through thermal, hydel, solar, wind, renewable sources, power exchanges, and interstate power swapping arrangements.

"We are committed to providing quality and reliable power around the clock, despite soaring summer demand," Vijayanand said in an official release.

Despite high temperatures, the power supply remained uninterrupted from April 30 to May 4, with daily demand reaching up to 234 million units (MU), Vijayanand added.

The Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based electricity forecasting model, developed using 25 years of data, enables 96–98 per cent accuracy with 15-minute interval predictions for real-time planning, he mentioned.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that providing round-the-clock quality power supply is the government's priority, especially during extreme weather conditions.

In April 2025, peak demand reached 13,117 Megawatts (MW), and the average daily demand was over 236 MU, officials noted during a review meeting at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Secretary that from May to October 2025, projected peak loads will range from 10,115 MW to 12,358 MW, with shortfalls during peak hours to be managed via power exchanges. PTI MS STH SSK SSK KH