Andhra govt to establish Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati

Amaravati, Oct 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state government will establish Ratan Tata Innovation Hub here to bolster entrepreneurship and also commemorate the legacy of the former Tata Group chief, who passed away recently.

The chief minister noted that the hub will foster innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem and mentor startups.

"To commemorate the profound legacy of Ratan Tata, we have decided to establish an Innovation Hub titled 'Ratan Tata Innovation Hub' at Amaravati," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to Naidu, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will be linked to five other zonal centres, which will be mentored by reputed business groups to facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors.

Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, died on October 9. He was 86. PTI STH KH