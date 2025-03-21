Andhra govt to finalise Visakhapatnam master plan in four months

Amaravati, 21 March (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana said on Friday that the master plan for Visakhapatnam’s development will be finalised in four months, focusing on the city’s 30-year growth.

Narayana assured that modifications would be made to accommodate the city’s evolving needs, with the final plan being released after incorporating public feedback.

"The master plan will be revised and made available online. After gathering public opinion, we will finalise it in four months. We are focusing on road widening, the metro rail project," the minister told reporters here.

Narayana held a review meeting with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) MLAs in Amaravati, discussing challenges such as road expansion, metro rail, traffic congestion, land encroachment, and water supply issues.

He added that Visakhapatnam's development is progressing under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and assured that traffic concerns related to Bhogapuram airport roads, along with drinking water shortages, will be addressed.