Andhra govt to hold public meet in Anantapur to celebrate success of 'Super Six' schemes

Amaravati, Sep 10 (PTI) The TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Indraprastanagar in Anantapur district on Wednesday to mark the successful implementation of all its six poll promises made before the elections.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh are aong the key speakers expected to address the gathering, which the government describes as an effort to highlight its 'people-friendly governance'.

In a post on X, the TDP said, "On the occasion of the Super Six schemes becoming a super hit, a massive public meeting will be held this afternoon in Anantapur under the coalition government’s leadership." It claimed that the NDA government has managed to overcome the financial crisis left by the previous YSRCP regime, all while pursuing welfare and development initiatives and attracting major investments.

The release said Andhra Pradesh has secured investments totalling Rs 10 lakh crore under Naidu's rule, increased old-age pensions with a total allocation of Rs 45,000 crore, and provided three free LPG cylinders annually under the 'Deepam 2' scheme.

Under 'Talliki Vandanam' Rs 13,000 crore was disbursed to 67 lakh students, while farmers received Rs 7,000 each as investment support, costing the government Rs 3,200 crore. For women, the 'Stree Shakti' scheme enabled free bus travel, costing Rs 2,000 crore annually.

On employment, the government said 16,347 teacher posts were being filled through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment drive.

The ruling coalition's 'Super Six' promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59, 20 lakh jobs for youth or a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women. PTI MS ROH