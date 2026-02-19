Andhra govt to ink series of tech-related pacts during CM's participation in AI Impact Summit

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi on Friday, during which a series of agreements with corporate giants and academic institutions largey focussed on AI will be signed, the government said.

According to a press release here on Thursday, the CM will meet with industry leaders, and several agreements are expected to be signed in his presence.

The government will sign agreements to strengthen AI infrastructure and skill development in the state.

An agreement with IBM will provide AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity skills training to 10 lakh youth in the southern state.

An understanding with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence, while a pact with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) will set up a Quantum AI University in the state.

Additionally, IIT Madras will collaborate with the Andhra government to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tutor initiative, and Nvidia will partner to establish AI Living Labs in the state.

Further, the chief minister will take part in a plenary session titled "AI Accelerators: Fuelling India's Economic Growth", alongside his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, and representatives from IT giant TCS.

At noon, Naidu will participate in a roundtable organised by the World Economic Forum on "Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence", with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and WEF CEO Borge Brende.

At 1.30 pm, the CM will meet a delegation from the UK at the summit, including Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, and Minister Counsellor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor, to discuss collaborative initiatives.

Later, at 3 pm, Naidu will hold separate meetings with Aramco India Managing Director Abdulrahman Y Althukair, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley, the press release said. PTI STH SA