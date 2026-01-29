Andhra govt to invite social media platforms for meeting over online safety

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to invite social media platforms for its next Group of Ministers meeting to address growing concerns over online safety.

The meeting will deliberate on making digital media platforms safer, especially for women and children.

"To address growing concerns over online safety, the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced that major global social media platforms will be invited to the next meeting of the Group of Ministers on social media," a release said on Thursday.

Representatives from Meta, X, Google and ShareChat will be invited for the meeting.

State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who chairs the GoM, observed that trust on social media platforms is steadily eroding, with children increasingly slipping into excessive and addictive usage, which is adversely impacting their education and attention spans.

According to Lokesh, women continue to face relentless online abuse and harassment.

"This situation cannot be ignored any longer," he said, emphasising the government's commitment to proactive and responsible digital governance.

As part of the road map outlined by the GoM, the southern state has ordered a comprehensive study of existing legal frameworks with a special focus on age-appropriate access to social media platforms.

The study will include a detailed country-wise analysis of global best practices adopted across multiple jurisdictions, the release said.

The engagement with social media executives will delve on platform accountability, safeguards for minors, mechanisms to curb online abuse and evolving international norms in digital governance.

The Andhra Pradesh government reiterated that the objective is not restrictive regulation but the creation of a safer and more responsible digital ecosystem.

The road map underscores protecting children from harmful and addictive online content, ensuring dignity and safety for women and restoring public trust in social media platforms.

The government affirmed that the findings of the legal and comparative studies, coupled with consultations with the global platforms will guide future policy decisions, the release added. PTI STH KH