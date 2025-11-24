Andhra govt to issue over 1 cr smart family cards by June 2026

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to complete the issuance of QR code-enabled smart family cards for over 1 crore families by June next year.

The Chief Minister said the cards should compile comprehensive static and dynamic data, with particulars such as vaccination, Aadhar, Caste Certificate, ration card, nutrition food, scholarships and pension particulars and others.

"The Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements to issue smart family cards with QR code to 1.4 crore families by June," said an official release.

During a review meeting, Naidu said all the services being provided to people should reflect on these cards, and that the system is designed to render civic services in a transparent manner.

The government is implementing the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) by treating each family as a single unit for welfare delivery and civic services, said the release.

Officials were instructed to update the data of every individual by January 2026, ensuring that details of all welfare schemes and civic services are incorporated into the family cards.

He said the cards would help resolve welfare scheme issues easily and enable citizens to access government benefits through a single integrated system.

Village-level data updating will be undertaken using Swarnandhra (golden Andhra) Vision units as part of the preparation for issuing the cards, the press release added. PTI MS STH ROH