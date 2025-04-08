Andhra govt to popularise WhatsApp governance system ‘Mana Mitra’ from Apr 15

Amaravati, Apr 8 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government will launch a state-wide awareness campaign for ‘Mana Mitra’, a WhatsApp-based digital governance platform that enables citizens to access services and procure documents without visiting government offices.

Beginning April 15, the ‘Mana Mitra at Every Home’ campaign will kick off, encouraging people to save the WhatsApp governance number 9552300009.

Village and ward secretariat staff will conduct door-to-door visits, explaining the platform’s benefits and assisting residents in saving the number.

“Starting from the 15th of this month, the state will launch an extensive door-to-door awareness campaign titled ‘Mana Mitra at Every Home’,” said an official press release.

“Village and ward secretariat staff will visit each household across districts, helping residents save the Mana Mitra number," it added.

Officials will also demonstrate how to use the platform effectively. District collectors will oversee the campaign’s implementation and monitoring.

The Information Technology (IT) and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) departments have prepared brochures, explainer videos, and digital outreach material to support offline and online community-level awareness.

Citizens can use ‘Mana Mitra’ to download certificates, pay utility bills, book bus and temple tickets, and raise grievances—all through WhatsApp using Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.

The government plans to expand services from the current 250 to over 1,000 in the future, with more than 500 services expected to be accessible by June 12. PTI MS STH SSK ROH