Andhra govt to set up state-level society for ‘poverty alleviation’ programme P4

Amaravati, April 8 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to establish a state-level society for the P4 initiative (People–Private–Public–Partnership for Poverty Elimination).

The society will be chaired by the Chief Minister and will include other office bearers such as a Chief Executive, Director, and support teams including a call centre, tech team, and programme team, an official press release said on Tuesday.

“For the district chapter (of the P4 society), the District Minister will serve as Chairperson, while for the constituency chapter, the MLA will serve as Chairperson,” the release said, adding that similar structures will be set up at the village and ward levels.

Reviewing the P4 programme at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for the identification of beneficiaries to be linked with the benefactors.

The TDP supremo also stressed that details of donations, beneficiary requirements, and related data should be hosted on a dedicated website to enhance public trust in the programme.

Naidu further directed officials to ensure that five lakh families are adopted under the P4 programme by August 15, among other targets. PTI STH SSK ROH