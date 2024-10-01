Andhra govt to take up skill census from Mangalagiri constituency

Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government will take up the skill census, a survey to assess the skill sets possessed by individuals in the state, from Mangalagiri constituency.

The primary objective of the skill census is to identify the talent in the youth and extend the necessary training to them before providing them better employment opportunities.

Represented by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the census will start in 100 villages in the constituency, involving 675 enumerators, who will visit 1.6 lakh families.

"The necessary mobile app has already been designed and the enumerators too have been imparted the necessary training as to how to go about it. A technical team has been constituted to assist the field teams while the mapping too has already been completed," said a TDP release late on Monday.

However, the date of commencement of the exercise was not mentioned.

Skill Development officials will closely monitor the progress of the census and correct any flaws that arise before rolling out the programme statewide. PTI STH KH