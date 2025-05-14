Andhra govt urges timely equipment supply for key power projects

Vijayawada, May 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Wednesday emphasised the need to fast-track equipment deliveries by vendors for crucial power projects.

A review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was held to assess the supply status of mechanical and electrical equipment for the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects, according to an official press release.

"We are prioritising equipment deliveries to ensure the timely commissioning of the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects," Vijayanand said in the release.

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project will generate 960 megawatts (MW), contributing nearly 23 million units daily. It features 12 Kaplan turbines, each with an 80 MW capacity, handling 335 cusecs of water.

The Lower Sileru Extension Project adds two 115 MW units to enhance peak-hour capacity. It will support the grid during wind drops or thermal unit outages.

Vijayanand noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring the progress to ensure swift project commissioning.

Officials estimate that Polavaram could generate over Rs 1,200 crore annually at Rs 5 per unit. The Lower Sileru project units are considered crucial during high-demand summer periods, when power prices may exceed Rs 10 per unit.

The government reiterated its full commitment to completing the projects on time, aiming to strengthen the state's power infrastructure and meet future energy demands efficiently.