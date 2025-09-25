Andhra govt will conduct teacher recruitment examination annually, says CM

Amaravati, Sep 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday promised that the state government will conduct teacher recruitment District Selection Committee examination every year, urging aspirants to keep preparing for it.

He was addressing a public meeting organised to distribute appointment letters to candidates who recently cleared the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.

"Every year there will be DSC. Unemployed people should keep preparing. From now on, there will be an annual DSC notification," said Naidu, adding that his first signature after forming the government in 2024 was on the DSC file.

Appreciating the newly selected teachers, Naidu said the DSC examination was conducted transparently and asserted that it was conducted "14 times in 15 years to offer 1.96 lakh jobs." Referring to the YSRCP, Naidu said that there is a "worst" opposition in the southern state which allegedly doesn't do good and cannot tolerate when good happens.

Though 106 cases were allegedly filed to hinder DSC examination, Naidu said the government overcame all these hindrances to conduct the examination.

'Mega DSC' was a major poll promise of the TDP-led NDA government in the run-up to the 2024 polls, promising to recruit over 16,000 teachers, which culminated with the distribution of appointment letters today.

The state government distributed 15,941 appointment letters and the reporting dates for the newly appointed teachers are expected to begin from October.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing president N Chandrasekhar Reddy slammed Naidu for allegedly cheating unemployed youth and employees in the name of 'Mega DSC'.

He claimed that the coalition government promised 25,000 teacher posts before elections, but delivered only 16,000, exposing alleged "betrayal, false propaganda, and anti-employee policies." He criticised the government for turning the recruitment into a "propaganda show" by organising a huge event in Velagapudi to distribute appointment letters. PTI STH KH