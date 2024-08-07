Andhra govt will stand by weavers' community, handloom workers: CM Naidu

Vijayawada, Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday assured that the state government will stand by handloom workers and support the weavers' community.

Participating in the National Handloom Day event at Maris Stella College here, the chief minister promised to reinstate subsidies for the sector, uplift the weavers' community and bring out a comprehensive policy to support their families.

"Andhra Pradesh government will support weavers and I came to this programme to clearly communicate this commitment. I extend my handloom day greetings to all the people who support handlooms and work in this sector," he said.

According to the CM, hand woven fabrics played an important role during the freedom struggle in India when foreign garments were boycotted to encourage indigenous fabrics. As that movement began on this day (August 7) back then, it is being observed as National Handloom Day from 2015, ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Further, the CM said that the state government will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on BC communities over the next five years and alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had left arrears worth Rs 220 crore to the handloom sector.

Highlighting that the weavers' community has always supported the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Naidu said he will never forget the BC communities and assured to enact a special law for their protection, among other promises. PTI STH KH