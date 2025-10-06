Andhra govt will take steps to ensure tomato farmers don’t incur losses: Minister

Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Monday assured that the state government will take steps to ensure that tomato farmers do not incur losses.

The minister said tomato supply to Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra had been disrupted due to heavy rains.

“The government will take measures to ensure that tomato farmers do not suffer losses,” Atchannaidu said in a press release.

According to him, tomato prices at the Rapthadu market are currently ranging between Rs 9 and Rs 18 per kg, while not more than 40 tonnes of tomatoes are arriving at the Pattikonda market.

He said 10 tonnes of tomatoes were supplied to various rythu bazaars and added that procurement would take place at the Pattikonda market on Monday to supply 10 tonnes to a Chittoor-based processing unit and 15 tonnes to rythu bazaars.

Rythu bazaars are government-run farmers' markets that enable farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, eliminating middlemen.